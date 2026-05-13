Second suspect in attack on 77-year-old man in Seattle faces judge

SEATTLE — The second suspect in an assault on a 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle faced a judge this morning.

Ahmed Osman was out of custody, but came in for his arraignment in a King County courtroom on Wednesday morning.

The 29-year-old is accused of being one of the two people caught on camera assaulting a 77-year-old man at 3rd and Pine in downtown Seattle in April.

Video footage of the attack shows two men approaching the 77-year-old before one falls on top of him, and the men later walk away while the victim remains on the ground.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the man ended up with a head injury, a broken arm, and a knee injury.

Osman was charged with one count of assault and will be held on $200,000 bail. His next court date is set for June 4.

The first suspect, 27-year-old Jessean Elion, was charged with assault on Tuesday and held on $100,000 bail. Elion is also scheduled to return to court on June 4.

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