Man accused of attacking 77-year-old man in Seattle faces a judge

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man faced a judge Tuesday morning in King County court, charged in connection with the random attack of a 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle.

Jessean Elion was arraigned on one charge of second-degree assault stemming from the April 19 incident at 3rd and Pine.

It happened around 10 p.m.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the man ended up with a head injury, a broken arm, and a knee injury.

Video footage of the attack reportedly shows two men approaching him before one falls on top of him, and the men later walk away while the victim remains on the ground.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Ahmed Osman, was also arrested and charged with assault in the case.

Elion, appearing in court in a wheelchair, had his lawyer enter a plea of not guilty during his arraignment. His attorney requested a reduction in his $100,000 bail. Prosecutors argued against the reduction, stating that Elion has approximately 40 instances of not appearing in court since 2018.

The judge denied the request to reduce bail, citing the numerous bench warrants issued against Elion and expressing concern over the alleged unprovoked street attack on a 77-year-old.

Osman is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, charged with assault in connection with the same incident.

Elion is scheduled to return to court on June 4.

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