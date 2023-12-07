Second landslide extends Amtrak train cancellations between Seattle and Portland

SEATTLE — A second landslide blocking the tracks caused Amtrak to extend its cancellation of all trains between Seattle and Portland.

Train service was set to resume Thursday morning after it was halted Tuesday by a landslide.

In a service alert posted on its website, Amtrak said that as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, train service would be canceled through Friday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. due to a second landslide.

However, as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Amtrak said in an X post that service between Seattle and Portland would remain suspended until Saturday, Dec. 9.

UPDATE: As of 11:18 AM PT, Due to an ongoing unforeseen track closure, rail service between Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) will remain suspended until 12/9. Alternate transportation will be provided. For further assistance, please call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 7, 2023

Amtrak said alternate modes of transportation will be provided.

The cancellations are part of a larger BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium triggered by the landslides.

