Second landslide extends Amtrak train cancellations between Seattle and Portland

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Amtrak King Street Station, Seattle

SEATTLE — A second landslide blocking the tracks caused Amtrak to extend its cancellation of all trains between Seattle and Portland.

Train service was set to resume Thursday morning after it was halted Tuesday by a landslide.

In a service alert posted on its website, Amtrak said that as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, train service would be canceled through Friday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. due to a second landslide.

However, as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Amtrak said in an X post that service between Seattle and Portland would remain suspended until Saturday, Dec. 9.

Amtrak said alternate modes of transportation will be provided.

The cancellations are part of a larger BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium triggered by the landslides.

