Amtrak cancels all trains between Seattle and Portland after landslide blocks tracks

SEATTLE — Amtrak has canceled all train service between Seattle and Portland through Thursday over a landslide blocking the tracks.

Amtrak put out the alert around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. This is part of a larger BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium triggered by the landslide.

As of 10:28 AM PT, Due to an unforeseen track closure, rail service between Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) is suspended until 08:30 AM PT on 12/7. Alternate transportation will be provided. For further assistance, please call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 5, 2023

Service between Seattle and Portland will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. For anyone who had a reservation for Tuesday or Wednesday, additional charges will be waived for customers who need to reserve a new date for their travel. You can make those arrangements by calling Amtrak’s reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Rainy weather has brought flooding and landslides to areas across Western Washington on Tuesday. A separate landslide blocked a part of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Seattle earlier in the day.

