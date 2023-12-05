Local rivers on the rise as heavy rain drenches the region

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Local rivers are on the rise and so are worries across Western Washington.

We were at the boat launch right outside of the town of Snohomish early Tuesday. As of 4:30 a.m., the Snohomish River was at 13 feet. It would need to hit 29 feet for major flooding.

Rain continues today as a cold front stalls keeping atmospheric river moisture streaming over W. WA. Highest rainfall totals will generally lie along and east of I-5 with 1-2 inches in the lowlands to up to 4 inches in the Cascades. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/s7N4wh3v4E — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 5, 2023

“Most lowland spots will get another 1 to 3 inches of rain with the heaviest likely in the southern one-half of the area through Tuesday,” Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said.

The atmospheric river that’s drenching the region has brought flood watches, warnings and advisories.

Here are the rivers that are expected to reach moderate or major flood stage:

Moderate flooding:

Skokomish

Snohomish

Skykomish

Tolt

Elwha

Nisqually

Cowlitz

Major flooding:

Snohomish at Monroe, cresting Tuesday night.

Snoqualmie at Carnation, cresting Tuesday night.

Skagit at Mount Vernon, cresting Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, we’ll begin to see inundation of some low-lying roads around many of our rivers as a number of them are likely to reach moderate flood stage later Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Palmer.

You can check this website for the latest river stages and forecasts.

The rain will taper off late Wednesday through Thursday. We’ll be mainly dry late Thursday through Friday. Rain comes back on Saturday along with some mountain snow.

©2023 Cox Media Group