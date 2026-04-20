Deputies: 14-time convicted felon initiates 120mph car chase to avoid arrest

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s (TCSO) deputies and Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a convicted felon wanted for domestic violence.

According to TCSO, deputies saw the man, who had a felony DV warrant, driving on the road. When they tried to stop him, he sped off, going over 120 mph in north Olympia.

State Patrol tracked the driver from their plane as deputies worked to set up spike strips throughout the area.

They were unsuccessful in stopping him, and the suspect turned onto a dead end street before running off, TCSO said. The sheriff’s office said he tried to hide in a dumpster, but it was locked.

Deputies were able to find him with the help of WSP’s plane, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“The suspect is a 14 time convicted felon for crimes including assault 3rd degree (four separate convictions), assault 2nd degree, attempt to elude a pursuing police vehicle (four separate convictions), possession of stolen property 2nd, auto theft (x2, unlawful possession of a firearm, and escape. He has also been convicted of 6 misdemeanors for driving on a suspended license, assault 4th degree, resisting arrest, and violating a no contact order,” TCSO said.

He was booked back into jail for attempting to elude, driving on a suspended license, and for the domestic violence assault warrant.

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