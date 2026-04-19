Heads up to drivers- Work on I-405 continues this week

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Travelers can expect another week of disruptions on the Eastside and in the South Sound because of road work and construction.

The work is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project.

Drivers should expect backups in either direction of I-405 approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the corridor.

“The Renton to Bellevue project will add new capacity to create a two-lane express toll lane system between SR 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on its website about the project.

The goal of the project is to add one new lane in each direction and combine the existing HOV lane with the new lane to create a “dual express toll lane system,” WSDOT said.

Work resumes from April 19-April 25.

Here’s the schedule of work:

Impactful work adjacent to I-405:

None planned.

City of Bellevue:

Installing sign structure at the Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to northbound I-405 (4 nights: 4/21-4/24).

Installing sign structure, illumination wiring, and precast barrier near wall 10.36IR (4 nights: 4/21-4/24).

Installing sign structure and wing wall at the westbound I-90 on-ramp to northbound I-405 (1 night: 4/20).

Installing sign structure and fiber and pulling wire on northbound I-405 between I-90 and Northeast Sixth Street (1 night: 4/20).

Installing fiber and pulling wire at the northbound I-405 off-ramps to Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Eighth Street (1 night: 4/20).

Installing fiber at the Northeast 10th Street on-ramp to SR 520 (1 night: 4/21).

Installing fiber at the southbound I-405 off-ramp to westbound Northeast Eighth Street (1 night: 4/20).

Installing cabinet pad and sign structure along southbound I-405 between Southeast Eight Street and I-90 (4 nights: 4/20-4/23).

Installing sign structure along southbound I-405 between Main Street and Northeast Fourth Street (4 nights: 4/20 and 4/22-4/24).

Installing precast panels along southbound I-405 between Main Street and I-90 (1 night: 4/24).

Installing sign structure at the Northeast Sixth Street HOV on-ramp to southbound I-405 (1 night: 4/24).

Installing noise wall panels and sign structure along southbound I-405 between Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast and Northeast 44th Street (6 nights: 4/20-4/25).

All lanes of northbound I-405 from North Southport Drive to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be closed day and night (1 night: 4/19).

City of Newcastle:

Installing noise wall panels and sign structure along southbound I-405 between Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast and Northeast 44th Street (6 nights: 4/20-4/25).

Restriping and installing temporary barrier at the southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 44th Street (4 nights: 4/21-4/24).

All lanes of northbound I-405 from North Southport Drive to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be closed day and night (1 night: 4/19).

City of Renton:

Grading on northbound I-405 between SR 181 and SR 169 (3 nights: 4/20-4/22).

Installing sign structure, precast barrier, and barrier transition near wall 3.30R (2 nights: 4/23-4/24).

Installing concrete panels and barrier transition at the northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 169 (2 nights: 4/23-4/24).

Installing sign structure along northbound I-405 between SR 169 and NE 44th Street (3 nights: 4/20-4/22).

Street (3 nights: 4/20-4/22). Installing noise wall panels and sign structure along southbound I-405 between Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast and Northeast 44th Street (6 nights: 4/20-4/25).

Restriping and installing temporary barrier at the southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 44th Street (4 nights: 4/21-4/24).

Barrier pours at the Northeast 30th Street on-ramp to southbound I-405 (1 night: 4/20).

Performing drainage work and wall construction near southbound I‑405 between SR 900 and SR 181 (3 nights: 4/20, 4/23, 4/24).

Performing drainage work, grading, sawcutting, and sign structure work along southbound I‑405 between South Fourth Street and the southbound I‑405 on‑ramp from SR 169 (3 nights: 4/20-4/22).

Performing utility work along southbound I‑405 near Renton between SR 900 and SR 181 (1 night: 4/20).

Performing bridge work along southbound I‑405 near the southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-405 (5 nights: 4/20-4/24).

Performing bridge work along northbound SR 167 near the I‑405 interchange (5 nights: 4/20-4/24).

Performing utility work near the northbound and southbound I‑405 and SR 167 interchange (4 nights: 4/21-4/24).

All lanes of northbound I-405 from North Southport Drive to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be closed day and night (1 night: 4/19).

All lanes of southbound I-405 from Sunset Boulevard Northeast to the SR 167 on-ramp will be closed day and night (3 nights: 4/24-4/26).

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