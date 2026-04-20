26-year-old woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with multiple gunshots to the torso.

She was taken to Harborview in critical condition.

Through the investigation, SPD said they learned that the victim was in a fight with a man before the shooting.

The suspect left before officers arrived.

SPD is investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group