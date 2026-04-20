10-year-old ‘severely’ injured in Tumwater crash involving suspected DUI driver

TUMWATER, Wash. — A 10-year-old from out of state was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Tumwater, where the causing driver was allegedly driving under the influence.

Officers in Tumwater responded to the crash on North Street at Headly Street on April 18 around 9:39 p.m.

The person who called 911 said three vehicles were involved, but a fourth one supposedly drove off before police arrived.

Police noted that the vehicles on scene had “extensive damage” and that there was a “large amount of debris” in the roadway. A light pole and tree were also on the ground, according to Tumwater PD.

During the investigation, police say they learned that a Ford Explorer was speeding on North Street when the driver crashed into the back of another car. The force of the crash caused both vehicles to spin out of control, and they hit two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles that was hit didn’t stop.

The suspect driver in the Ford Explorer was taken to the hospital for “multiple injuries.”

A 10-year-old from Santa Fe was severely injured and taken to Mary Bridge for further care.

The 33-year-old driver was believed to have been driving under the influence, according to Tumwater PD.

She will be booked for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI when she is released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

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