Second coyote killed in Bellevue after several people attacked

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says they’ve killed a second coyote in Bellevue after several people were attacked.

The department says the animal was killed in the southern area of the city on the night of March 13.

WDFW says earlier this month, it received five reports of attacks, including a child that was bitten while playing in their front yard.

When officers arrived, they found two coyotes in the area and were able to kill one, but the other escaped.

WDFW increased patrols until they could find the second animal.

KIRO 7 spoke to WDFW Sgt. Carlo Pace last week about the attacks. He says this behavior is very unusual, noting that a coyote hasn’t bitten someone in the Factoria neighborhood in nearly 20 years.

WDFW believes the same animals were involved in all incidents.

You can read about the other attacks by clicking here.





