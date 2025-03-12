Several people attacked by coyotes in Bellevue area

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is issuing a warning to the public after they say several people were attacked by coyotes.

CHILD ATTACKED

On March 11, just before 8:00 p.m., WDFW officers say a coyote bit a child’s hand in the Factoria neighborhood. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and released that night.

Officers say they found two coyotes in the area and were able to kill one, but the other ran away.

Officers are increasing patrols in the area to find the second animal.

BUS STOP ATTACK

On March 11, around 9:45 a.m., there was another incident involving a coyote in the Factoria area.

Officers say a coyote went up to a group of children who were waiting at a bus stop, and tried to bite them, ripping some clothing and nearly getting away with a backpack.

Officers say adults intervened and made sure the children safely got on the bus.

CASE OF THE STOLEN BACKPACK

On March 7, there was an incident that happened near the Tyee Middle School in Bellevue. WDFW officers say a coyote grabbed a backpack and ran into the nearby bushes. The student says she had placed her backpack on the sidewalk after school while she waited to be picked up by a parent. She wasn’t hurt.

MAN BITTEN IN GARAGE

On the morning of March 7, WDFW says a man called to report that he’d been bitten by a coyote that wandered into his garage. It happened in the Factoria neighborhood. The man told officers that the animal had bitten his leg. The man later went to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

PATIO PROWLING

WDFW offices say that on March 6, a woman in the Norwood Village neighborhood was bitten by a coyote on her patio. It happened around 5:00 a.m. The woman says she was able to get inside her home, but the animal chased her.

Officers say the woman later went to a nearby hospital to be treated for her minor injuries.

ARE THESE INCIDENTS CONNECTED?

WDFW believes the same animals were involved in all incidents.

PROTECTING YOURSELF

Prevention is the best tool for minimizing conflicts with coyotes and other wildlife. Here is what WDFW suggests:

· Keep cats inside

· Keep dogs leashed

· Avoid early morning and late evening walks with your pet in areas where coyotes are known to be.

· Don’t leave small children unattended where coyotes are frequently seen or heard.

KIRO 7′s Madeline Ottilie is looking into these incidents and will have a full report on how to protect yourself further tonight at 5:30 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group