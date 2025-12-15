Second atmospheric river brings strong winds, how to report downed trees and landslides

SEATTLE — A second atmospheric river within a week is bringing rain, strong winds, and more potential flooding to the region.

KIRO Pinpoint Meteorologists say it will become increasingly windy Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a High Wind Watch is in effect for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for the potential for wind gusts over 50-55 mph in many locations, which would likely result in more downed trees and power outages.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is asking people to report downed trees, landslides, and other incidents by calling 206-684-7623 and calling 911 for emergencies.

HIGH WINDS: we're anticipating strong, gusty winds throughout Seattle. Please report downed trees, landslides, and other incidents to us by calling 206-684-7623. Call 911 for emergencies.



Prepare for severe weather:

Western Washington weather can change quickly. SDOT says you can prepare here.

