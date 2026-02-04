Seattle’s police chief accepts Super Bowl challenge

SEATTLE — There’s no bigger crime than being a Patriots fan, according to Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes.

On Tuesday, he accepted Rochester Police Chief Michael Assad’s challenge ahead of Sunday’s big game.

“The gauntlet is getting thrown down, Chief Barnes,” Chief Assad said. “Whoever wins the Super Bowl has to put on the opposing team’s gear and say that they are the best team in football which is obviously going to be the New England Patriots.”

Chief Barnes responded in his own video, assuring he wouldn’t be the one wearing the rival’s colors.

“Mike, maybe I’ll send you a Seahawks hat so you can finally know what a winner looks like. Case closed.”

The two shared some playful smack talk – poking fun at one another’s teams.

“I hear they’re still talking about the dynasty out east. Well out here in the west, we don’t live in the past, we live in the end zone. You guys are still living off deflated memories,” Chief Barnes said.

“A lot of times birds may get injured and sometimes they have to go to rehabilitation and that’s exactly what’s going to happen to the Seahawks after the Patriots are done with them in the Super Bowl,” Chief Assad said.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

