Seattle's Pier 70 is up for sale

Interested in owning an iconic piece of Seattle?

One of the city’s four privately owned piers is up for sale.

No asking price has been listed for the property. Instead, the seller is looking for a “best offer.”

Newmark listed Pier 70 this month for seller Triad Pier 70 LLC.

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the property’s tax-assessed value is $27.3 million.

The pier is located at 2801 Alaskan Way.

Its three-story building is more than 107,000 square feet in size and has five tenants including restaurants El Gaucho and Pub 70.

According to the City of Seattle, the pier was built in 1902 by Ainsworth and Dunn and referred to as Pier 14 until it was renamed sometime after World War II.

In the 1970s, the pier property was renovated to include retail space for a Pier 1 Imports store and restaurants.

In 1998, the pier was home to the cast of MTV’s “The Real World” reality television series, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Newmark’s listing brokers for the property are Cavan O’Keefe, Billy Sleeth and Paul Sleeth.

©2024 Cox Media Group