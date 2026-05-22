Seattle’s Lumen Field transforms for World Cup as first match approaches

The first World Cup match in Seattle is just 24 days away, and Lumen Field is in the middle of a major transformation to get ready for the hundreds of thousands of fans pouring into the city.

Security fencing is up all the way around the stadium, and every instance of the “Lumen” name is being covered. Plus, purple signs declaring, “We are FIFA Seattle,” are up around the venue.

Construction crews are everywhere, working in the final frenzy. The work is part of $19.4 million passed in the last state budget to get the stadium ready.

“It’s definitely a lot of construction. But it’s great — bring it on. I hope it keeps people safe and gets things in order,” said Randall Sullivan, who works in the area.

On Friday, it was impossible to miss the workers in cranes who were covering up the word “Lumen.” Because FIFA does not allow sponsors in stadium names, Lumen Field is temporarily becoming Seattle Stadium.

“It’s really bringing up the energy. I came to drop off my cousin at the Amtrak, and I had to come look at this,” said Angel Toltino, visiting from Lynnwood.

A construction crew that traveled from out of state is on-site, helping set up temporary structures for vendors.

“It’s very exciting. We came all the way from Arizona just to do this. It’s a big deal, it’s very impressive,” said Lenny Chaparro, construction supervisor.

Other changes underway:

Every seat in Lumen Field is getting a seatback — a FIFA requirement — so fans can lean back and sit comfortably.

The stadium now has fresh grass for the first time in its history. It’s a hybrid of artificial turf stitched with natural grass.

Businesses around the stadium have put up signs welcoming visitors from all over the world.

“It feels like it’s been coming for a decade now — can’t wait,” Sullivan said.

“I’m so happy, and I’m so excited, and I can’t wait for it to actually come. 25 days feel like a year!” Toltino said.

The first match is June 15, when Belgium takes on Egypt at Seattle Stadium.

The full 2026 match schedule at Lumen Field includes six games:

Monday, June 15 (12:00 PM PT): Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G)

Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G) Friday, June 19 (12:00 PM PT): United States vs. Australia (Group D)

United States vs. Australia (Group D) Wednesday, June 24 (12:00 PM PT): Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Group B)

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Group B) Friday, June 26 (8:00 PM PT): Egypt vs. IR Iran (Group G)

Egypt vs. IR Iran (Group G) Wednesday, July 1 (Time TBD): Round of 32

Round of 32 Monday, July 6 (Time TBD): Round of 16,

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