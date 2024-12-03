Seattle’s first Voodoo Doughnut announces opening date

SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is over; Voodoo Doughnut says it will open its first Seattle location on December 10.

It’s located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood at 1201 Pine Street.

The business says doors will officially open to the public at 8 a.m. The first 50 fans in line will be gifted exclusive gifts to celebrate the inaugural opening event.

Voodoo Doughnut says 20% of the grand opening day’s sales will benefit FareStart, a Seattle-based organization dedicated to transforming lives through food, life skills, and job training.

“Capitol Hill is the perfect home for our first Seattle shop,” said Chris Schultz, CEO Voodoo Doughnut said in a news release. “We’re not just opening a store; we’re joining a community—and our partnership with FareStart underscores our commitment to making a positive local impact.”

Voodoo Doughnut’s Seattle location will feature over 40 flavors, including the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and a variety of vegan creations.

Voodoo opened its first Washington state location in Vancouver in 2022.

The business says fans can expect the same whimsical décor and irreverent spirit that have made Voodoo Doughnut an iconic destination since its founding in Portland, Oregon, in 2003.

Voodoo Doughnut has 22 U.S. locations and will be opening four additional locations soon.

