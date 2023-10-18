Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut kicks off plans to open first ever Seattle location

SEATTLE — A beloved Portland fixture looks to be headed to the Emerald City, with Voodoo Doughnut planning a new location in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to a building permit filed with the city, the location would be at 1200 Pine Street, and would cost up to $500,000. It would fill a space currently occupied by a pho restaurant.

Voodoo Doughnut first opened in Portland in 2003. Since then, it’s expanded to several other states, including Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Florida, and California.

Voodoo actually opened its first Washington state location in Vancouver in 2022.

It’s unclear when its Seattle expansion would officially kick off.

