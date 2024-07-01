Seattle’s Bill Nye to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bill Nye, the beloved science educator and television personality, has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel on June 24.

Nye, best known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” has significantly contributed to science education.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he later moved to Seattle, where he gained fame for his self-titled educational television show and his appearances on the sketch comedy show Almost Live!

Bill Nye the Science Guy combined humor and scientific facts, making science accessible and entertaining for children and adults alike.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University and has worked on numerous scientific projects, including the Mars Rover.

In addition to his television work, Nye has been an outspoken advocate for science literacy and climate change awareness.

He has also written several books, continuing his mission to educate and inspire.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame honors professionals in categories such as Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment.

The new honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations. Nye will be honored alongside other television personalities such as Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Dates for the star ceremonies have not been scheduled yet, but recipients have two years to arrange their ceremonies.

