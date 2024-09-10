Seattle’s Ballard Bridge will close for the next several weekends

SEATTLE, Wash. — For the next several weeks, the Seattle Department of Transportation says it is closing the Ballard Bridge over the weekend so that it can complete maintenance projects such as replacing worn expansion joints.

The bridge will close at 7 p.m. each Friday and reopen at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

SDOT says the dates and times may change based on weather conditions and whether crews have the required materials to complete the work.





What weekends will the bridge be closed?

· Friday, September 13 – Monday, September 16

· Friday, September 27 – Monday, September 30

· Friday, October 4 – Monday, October 7

· Friday, October 11 – Monday, October 14

· Friday, October 18 – Monday, October 21





How to get around the closure

Drivers can use the Aurora Bridge to get around the closure.

Bus stops just north and south of the bridge for the D Line and #17 may be moved temporarily during construction. SDOT says signs will be posted at stops detailing new locations. You can also sign up for King County Metro alerts for updates

The path on the bridge for bikers and pedestrians will be open on at least one side as long as it is safe.

Boats will be able to pass under the bridge as usual.





ONE WEEK until the first weekend closure of the Ballard Bridge. Plan ahead: if you're driving, use the Aurora Bridge... Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Friday, September 6, 2024

