Seattle’s Ballard Bridge is experiencing mechanical issues

SEATTLE — The Ballard Bridge in Seattle is experiencing mechanical issues.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), it is currently unable to service traffic.

SDOT made the announcement just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday and is asking drivers to find other ways around for the time being.

No word on what is causing the mechanical issue or how long the bridge will be out of commission.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Ballard Bridge is experiencing mechanical issues and is currently unable to service traffic. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/pUCw0liWHt — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 15, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group