Seattle woman carjacked at gunpoint, gets away with dogs but loses business equipment

LAKE CITY, Wash. — A Seattle woman says she feels unsafe at her own home after thieves carjacked her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

Noelle Fox told KIRO 7 it happened last Saturday around 7 p.m. outside of her Lake City apartment. She said she had just parked her car with her two dogs, Gatsby and Bigfoot, in the backseat.

“There’s a man speaking to me with a gun pointed into me, asking me for a ride,” Fox explained.

She said a woman was also standing on the passenger’s side of her car.

“He said ‘Shut up or you’re gonna die’ and I said ‘I have to get my aggressive dogs out of the car’ and the woman said ‘Hurry up,’” Fox explained.

Instead of driving them, Fox said she offered up her car as long as she could get her dogs out safely.

“I knew that once I was in the vehicle with him, I had no idea what he would’ve done to me,” she added. “And I knew if my safety was in danger anyways, I knew it would be a done deal and it would’ve been a lot worse if I was in the vehicle with him.”

Fox saw the thieves take off in her blue Subaru with everything needed to run her business as a content creator. She said thousands of dollars worth of items were in the car.

“They also got my laptop with my card and everything in it. The cargo box, you know the dog crates inside of it. It has been difficult without a vehicle,” she said.

Fox said she feels unsafe knowing the thieves also got away with her personal information.

“The threats to my life were very real, which adds to the uneasiness after that happening… just knowing that he has my registration, my house keys and he knows where I live,” she said.

Fox told KIRO 7 that Seattle police found her car about a mile away a few days later. She isn’t sure what condition it’s in, but said she’s focused on moving out of the neighborhood.

“I have been having a lot of panic attacks just going to take the dogs out to go to the bathroom because this is in my own front yard and this is where it happened, so I don’t really feel safe anywhere,” she said.

If you’d like to help Fox financially recover from this traumatic incident, click here for the GoFundMe.

