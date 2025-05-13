2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Grays Harbor County

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Did you feel it? The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit Grays Harbor County early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the Olympic National Forest, about 35 miles northeast of Satsop and about 41 miles northwest of Olympia.

The quake hit around 2:18 a.m.

The seismic network says the depth of the quake was about 24 miles.

PRELIM Earthquake: M3, 57.0 km NNE from Satsop, WA at 2025/05/13 02:18 PDT https://t.co/GFOX0cqYyQ

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/AxSIS5y6iM pic.twitter.com/WY66rb8Lel — PNSN (@PNSN1) May 13, 2025

