Seattle weekend guide: Super Bowl watch parties, festivals, and Lunar New Year events

If you are looking for a watch party this weekend, they are going to be just about everywhere. Here are just a few examples here in Seattle.

Both Elysian Brewing locations will host watch parties featuring a special Darkside Stout, food specials, face painters, and more.

The Comet Tavern will have a pre-game party starting at 12 p.m. Occidental Hall is opening up at 10 a.m. for the 12s, plus there will be parties at Rough and Tumble, Ounces Taproom, Rookies, Hatback, and so many more. Plan ahead and make sure you don’t need a ticket!

If you are looking for more options, including those outside Seattle, KIRO 7 has a list for you right here.

Multiple events at WA state fairgrounds

Two big events have combined forces for a weekend of fun at the Washington State Fairgrounds this weekend. Anime Washington and the Washington State Gaming Expo are putting on a weekend full of games, panels, vendors, autographs, and plenty more.

The voices behind some of the biggest characters in pop culture will be in town, plus there will be more games for you and your friends to play, both modern and retro. You can get a ticket for the whole weekend or just a day pass by visiting the event’s website.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations are underway this weekend. In Kirkland, the 26th Microsoft Asian Spring Festival Celebration is on Saturday. There will be a family-friendly afternoon festival with all the usual festival fun, including games, traditional art performances, and plenty of tasty treats.

Then, starting at 6 p.m., it is the Festival Gala, featuring singing, dancing, comedy sketches, and more. There are even prizes for some of the games as well! This is going down at Pursuit Kirkland. Get tickets and details at the event’s website.

At Little Saigon Creative, there will be a celebration of Tết, which is the Vietnamese Lunar New Year! The Tết Market will have local vendors, food, and free family fun. The market starts at 10 a.m.

Night markets at Magnuson Park

For those who are 21 and up, you have one more chance to catch a Night Market at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. This is the final Night Market being held at Magnuson Park, as plans for what’s next are underway, but they are going out with a Lunar New Year Grand Finale.

You’ll find vendors, crafts, plus food and drinks on Saturday night, a perfect pre-Valentine’s date night or spot to pick up something cool and handmade for someone special in your life. You’ll need a ticket to get in, and a reminder that this is only for folks 21 and up.

The long-awaited Eagle Festival

Here’s one for the nature lovers. Each year, there is a party dedicated to the eagles returning to the Stillaguamish River called the Eagle Festival.

This free, family-friendly event features guided nature walks, speakers who teach you about birds and the environment, plus wagon rides, a chainsaw-carving show, and vendors selling food and other goods! There will also be Eagle and Salmon viewing at Squire Creek Park. These events are happening throughout Downtown Arlington along Olympic Avenue, so check out the event brochure right here.

“Twisters” for this week’s drive-in movie

In Kirkland, there’s a drive-in movie night going on for you and the family. On Saturday, for just $20 per car, you can enjoy a film at Juanita Beach Park on a giant LED Screen. The event is only once a month, and is held rain or shine. This month’s movie is “Twisters.” Just a heads-up: you will need to register in advance at kirklandparks.net.

How are you celebrating this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

