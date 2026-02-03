Local Super Bowl watch parties to cheer on the Seahawks

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the big game with fans, there are a number of watch parties happening in the area. KIRO 7 has compiled a list of options below.

Is your bar or restaurant throwing a party and you don’t see it on the list? Email us about it at newstips@kiro7.com.

Everett

U-Neek Brewing Company

There will be a full tap list of signature U-Neek and Crucible craft beers, along with seltzer, cider, wine, and non-alcoholic options. According to the event page, they are working on getting some food trucks to come out for the game.





Gig Harbor

Finholm’s Market

There will be a watch party and potluck starting at 3 p.m., with three TVs and dozens brews on tap.

The Float

There will be $3 drafts, prizes, $10 12th Man baskets of wings, and prizes will be raffled off throughout the game. This event will start at 3 p.m.

Ocean5

The watch party will begin at 3:30 p.m.





Lakewood

The Penalty Box

The hockey bar says it will be hosting a Super Bowl watch party. The event will start at 3 p.m. and the event will include prizes, food and drink specials, and a chicken wing eating contest. To reserve a table for six or more people, call the restaurant at (253) 318-8188.





Tacoma

Beach Tavern

“We can’t wait for The Big Game on Sunday! Join us for awesome game day food and drinks,” their website states.

Emerald Queen Casino

The EQC Event Center will open at 2 p.m. on gameday. It’ll air on three 4K TVs including their 40-foot massive screen. The Big Game Watch Party at EQC will be hosted by Lofa Tatupu and special guests. You can purchase tickets to VIP seating for the event. Prices vary. You can purchase yours here.

Rock The Dock Pub & Grill

Fans can earn money back on their loyalty card for every point the Seahawks win. They’re also giving away prizes and running a keep the glass beer special. Happy hour wells and drafts will be offered during the game.

The Office on Pacific Bar & Grill

The Super Bowl will be airing on all of the televisions and the bar will be offering its happy hour menu all day.





Seattle

Comet Tavern

There will be a pregame tailgate party from noon to 3 p.m. with a live DJ. Enjoy $12 select pitchers, $2 off appetizers, Super Bowl commercial games and a post-game DJ set from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Occidental Hall

The restaurant is hosting a first-come, first-served watch party for all ages. The location will open at 10 a.m.

The Dock - Fremont

Reservations for their Super Bowl party are full, but they do have limited walk-in space available. Get there early if you want to grab a spot! There will be raffles and giveaways. Doors open at noon.

Queen Anne Beer Hall

The restaurant is offering a few watch party packages where reservations are required. Everyone must be 21 and older to attend. The excitement will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Ultimate VIP Game Day Experience: $140 + tax and gratuity. All you can eat gameday food and all you can drink beer and cocktails. Reserved seating. You can purchase your ticket here.

General Admission: $100 + tax and gratuity. No seat is guaranteed, but there will be high-top tables and standing room access. All you can eat food and drinks are included. You can purchase your ticket here.

Rough & Tumble

The locations are known for exclusively covering women’s sports, however – they’re hosting a watch party to cheer on Washington native Brandi Carlile as she performs America The Beautiful.

The restaurant will be raising money for Brandi’s Looking Out Foundation for immigrants and refugees and have some special raffle items from Brandi and XOBC Cellars.

Tickets to the Bramily x R&T Big Game Takeover event are available now. Click here to purchase yours.

Ounces Taproom

All ages and well-behaved dogs welcome. The taproom will be offering Game Day specials starting at 3:30 p.m. Staff suggest emailing for reservations.

Rookies

The popular Columbia City restaurant is selling tickets for its Super Bowl watch party at $30 per head. That secures your seat and gives you access to raffles, giveaways, and drink specials. Learn more here.

Tom’s Watch Bar

Touted as Seattle’s Biggest Sports Bar, Tom’s Watch Bar will have over 130 screens for the Big Game. This will likely be a packed viewing party, so they are offering a VIP package which includes guaranteed seats, premium open bar package, a complimentary game day menu, giveaways and the ability to skip the line at the bar for food and drink. The VIP package starts at $200 per person.

Hatback

The go-to Mariners and Seahawks restaurant is hosting a watchparty for the Super Bowl, adding over 200 seats to Victory Hall for more 12s fans to join in. All ages are welcome, and the event is free. There will be an outdoor tented area with LED screens, a DJ, food trucks and more starting at 10 a.m.





Eastside

Moss Bay Hall - Kirkland

The restaurant is hosting a first-come, first-served watch party for all ages. The location will open at 10 a.m.

Legion - Bellevue

There are still some general admission tickets left for Legion’s Super Bowl watch party. Legion was created by former Seahawks players Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. Tickets start at $55/pp and it’s an all-ages event.





Whidbey Island

The Shrimp Shack at Cozy’s

This Clinton pub is welcoming fans starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

