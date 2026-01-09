Seattle weekend events: Get your game on, plan your next adventure

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

It’s our first weekend of the new year without any lingering holiday parties, so you might be looking for something to do this weekend.

Well, you are in luck — there’s still plenty going on!

Travel experts at the Seattle Convention Center

It’s the perfect time of year to start planning a vacation for you and the family, and if you are looking for the next best destination, head to the Travel and Adventure Show at the Seattle Convention Center. The show runs all weekend long, and features travel experts who can help you plan your next adventure, panels and speakers to help you get helpful tips before you head out, and there will be lots of chances to save some money on a trip. Find more details at the event website.

Latest and greatest in world of board games

At the DoubleTree Sea-Tac, you will find the latest and greatest in the world of board and card games at OrcaCon. This weekend-long convention has round-the-clock gaming, special guest panels, tournaments, and demos of upcoming titles. Looking to skip the traffic? Light Rail will get you right to the event. Get tickets and details at orcacon.org

That’s not the only big event for card collectors this weekend. At the University of Washington on Saturday, you’ll find the Emerald City Card Show. Over 150 vendors will be at the Husky Union Building selling sports cards, Pokémon cards, collectibles, art, and much more. If you have been looking for just the right card to complete your collection, odds are you will find it here.

Short films at Northwest Film Forum

If you are looking to watch something a little different this weekend, head to the Northwest Film Forum, where you will find seven short films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. This is the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, and it is about 100 minutes of short films from across the world. The event’s website stated, “This tour presents a special opportunity to discover a collection of fiction, nonfiction, and animated shorts brimming with humor, emotion, and inspiration.” Showtime is at 7 p.m. Friday, as well as 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Get more details at nwfilmforum.org

Bundle up and get your steps in while enjoying artwork from the community during the free art walks this weekend. These self-guided tours are taking place across Seattle, with one in Belltown Friday night. Ballard and Georgetown are hosting on Saturday.

It’s a quiet weekend for sports as the 12s await to see who the Seattle Seahawks will play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, right here in Seattle at Lumen Field. But if you want to catch some hoops this weekend, the University of Washington Men’s Basketball team has a big game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

How are you starting your 2026?

