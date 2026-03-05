Local

Seattle Torrent vs. New York Sirens game sells out Madison Square Garden

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The New York Sirens’ first-ever home game at Madison Square Garden against the Seattle Torrent has sold out, and could set a new benchmark for women’s hockey.

With an arena capacity of more than 18,000, the sold-out game could set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game, pending the attendance of games in other markets leading up to April 4.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) most recently broke its attendance record in Seattle on Feb. 27, where a sold-out crowd of 17,335 packed Climate Pledge Arena for a contest between the Torrent and the Toronto Sceptres.

That game was the third time the PWHL has broken its U.S. arena attendance record this season, and it was also the Seattle Torrent’s first-ever sellout game at Climate Pledge Arena.

