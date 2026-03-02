Seattle Torrent sets new attendance record for women’s hockey

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

It’s a sign of the growing popularity of women’s hockey, following the U.S. Women’s Gold Medal Achievement in the XXV Olympic Winter Games.

On Friday night, a total of 17,335 fans showed up at the Seattle Torrent game.

That set a new U.S. arena record for any women’s hockey game.

It was also the team’s first-ever sellout game at Climate Pledge Arena.

The high attendance mark occurred during the match versus the Toronto Sceptres.

This is the third time the he Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), which launched in January 2024, has broken the U.S. arena attendance record this season.

The Sceptres outscored the the Torrent team, 5-2, in a back-and-forth game.

It was the first game back for both teams after a pause in PWHL action, for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, held from February 6th to 22nd.

