One dead after car crashes into Mountlake Terrace transit station, catches fire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — One person has died after a car crashed into the Mountlake Terrace transit station, which sits in the middle of Interstate 5, and then caught fire.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was fully engulfed by fire.

The northbound I-5 ramp to the transit station at 236th Street is fully blocked, with no ETA for reopening, WSP says.

Drivers were asked to be patient as troopers on scene investigated the collision.

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