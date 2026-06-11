Seattle Torrent hires former assistant coach as new HC

SEATTLE — Following its inaugural season, the Seattle Torrent has announced the appointment of a new head coach.

Former assistant coach Christine Bumstead will now serve as the team’s head coach for the upcoming season.

“Christine brings a valuable combination of hockey expertise, leadership presence, and an unwavering commitment to high standards,” said Meghan Turner, Seattle Torrent General Manager. “Her unique background in education and diverse coaching resume, combined with a strong natural ability to build trust and meaningful connections, make her well-suited to lead our team. I’m confident that Christine’s vision and style will set us on the right path as we build into our second season and strive toward our goal of bringing the Walter Cup home to Seattle.”

Bumstead is taking the helm from former head coach Steve O’Rourke, who was fired after the inaugural season.

The Torrent ended their 2025-26 season 8-1-5-16. While they didn’t qualify for the playoffs in their inaugural season, they set multiple U.S. women’s hockey attendance records during the season.

“Season one in Seattle was special, and I am humbled and honored to continue building on it,” said Bumstead. “I believe Seattle is the best city in the world for women’s sports. Our fans showed up night in and night out, and it has been a privilege to be on the bench representing them. I am beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead this organization. Thank you to Meghan and the players for believing in me and for pushing me to be a better coach every single day. Long before I was a part of the league, I was inspired by what the PWHL is building, and so I do not take this opportunity lightly; I feel incredibly fortunate to play a role in sparking dreams for the next generation of players. The best is still ahead for Seattle Torrent hockey, and we can’t wait to continue growing.”

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