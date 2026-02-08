Seattle tops nation in budgeting, WalletHub study finds

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seattle residents are among the most disciplined budgeters in the U.S., according to a new personal‑finance study that looked at how adults in more than 180 cities manage their money.

The study, released by personal-finance website WalletHub, compared cities using a variety of financial indicators, including credit scores, debt levels, savings rates, and residents’ ability to meet monthly financial goals. Researchers looked at how well households stick to budgets, manage credit, and build emergency savings to assess overall financial health.

According to WalletHub’s analysis, Seattleites have some of the lowest non‑mortgage debt ratios in the nation. That factor helped Seattle score particularly well compared with cities across the country, reflecting careful spending habits and an emphasis on long-term stability.

“Creating a budget is essential because it helps you avoid overspending and enables you to meet your financial goals like paying off debt, building an emergency fund, or saving for retirement,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub financial analyst, stated in the study.

He noted that disciplined budgeting is especially important as inflation and living costs continue to rise.

Seattle Leads Nation in Smart Budgeting

WalletHub also reported that 74 % of Americans with a budget say rising costs are their biggest budgeting challenge, highlighting the importance of planning and financial discipline. Other Washington cities also performed well. Tacoma ranked in the top 10 best budgeters, while Vancouver and Spokane made strong showings further down the list.

Financial advisers recommend strategies such as tracking spending, setting clear goals, and building emergency savings as ways households can prepare for unexpected expenses. For readers looking to improve their own budgeting skills, WalletHub’s full report offers detailed metrics and rankings for cities nationwide, allowing consumers to see how their community compares and identify opportunities to strengthen their financial health.

©2026 Cox Media Group