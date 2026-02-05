Seattle teen reported missing; police say there’s a ‘credible threat to health and safety’

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) for a 16-year-old last seen earlier this week.

Abrielle Tubbs was last seen on Feb. 2 around 1 p.m. in Seattle, near Garfield High School.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency (Seattle Police),” the alert said.

Abrielle is 5′6″ and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with pink crosses, a pink belt, white shoes and a dark green Nike backpack.

If you see her, call 911.

