Seattle Sounders prepare for season opener

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Saturday marks the season opener for the Seattle Sounders! They will face Los Angeles.

The team’s first home game will be on March 2 against Austin.

“Counting down the days until their home opener under our arches on March 2 versus Austin FC,” wrote a Lumen Field spokesperson.

Teams around the region are wishing the Sounders good luck on their first game of the season.

“Best of luck to @SoundersFC in their season opener today,” said a Seattle Reign spokesperson. “We’ll be cheering you on all season long!”



