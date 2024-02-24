Seattle Sounders prepare for season opener

Saturday marks the season opener for the Seattle Sounders! They will face Los Angeles.

The team’s first home game will be on March 2 against Austin.

“Counting down the days until their home opener under our arches on March 2 versus Austin FC,” wrote a Lumen Field spokesperson.

Good luck to @soundersfc in their season opener today in LA versus LAFC!



Counting down the days until their home opener under our arches on March 2nd versus Austin FC ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4Y7DB7i9kD — Lumen Field (@LumenField) February 24, 2024

Teams around the region are wishing the Sounders good luck on their first game of the season.

“Best of luck to @SoundersFC in their season opener today,” said a Seattle Reign spokesperson. “We’ll be cheering you on all season long!”

Best of luck to @SoundersFC in their season opener today. We'll be cheering you on all season long! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6waLShmrnu — Seattle Reign FC (@reignfc) February 24, 2024









