Seattle smoke shop’s glass prevents smash-and-grab

SEATTLE - — A Ballard smoke shop owner tells KIRO 7 that thieves walked away empty-handed Sunday morning thanks to their security measures.

Seattle Police said just after 3 a.m. Monday, a group of people tried to smash into One Stop Smoke on 24th Avenue Northwest using a stolen Hyundai.

The shop owner told KIRO 7 that it was previously robbed, so they bought re-laminated glass to help prevent cars from ramming their way in.

A manager was there when it happened, and Seattle Police said he yelled at the would-be thieves, scaring them away.

Witnesses reported the driver jumped into a getaway car nearby.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

The shop owner is frustrated, telling KIRO 7 that Seattle Police didn’t show up for another half hour.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle Police for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The shop’s owner says the repairs will be expensive, and they will receive an estimate on cost Monday afternoon.

©2024 Cox Media Group