Seattle small businesses under more financial strain than during pandemic

A new survey by The Intentionalist shows your favorite Seattle small business is struggling to survive.

It cites several reasons, including rising rent and employee wages.

We spoke with Zelda Zonk Consignment Owner Jennifer McLaughlin, who says that with increasing costs and decreasing foot traffic, some days they are barely breaking even.

The survey shows 67% of Seattle small business owners are reporting more financial strain now than during the pandemic.

“Just gradually each year revenue started going up, but as of six months ago, I’m seeing a decline,” McLaughlin said.

She tells us shoppers don’t have much disposable income anymore.

“Nobody wants to think they can’t buy something they want to have, but when you don’t have the money, and you need to pay rent or feed yourself, clothing and shoes are on the bottom of the list,” McLaughlin said.

She says operating costs are crushing small businesses:

-Rent and lease costs

- Labor

-Cost of goods and supplies

-Insurance premiums

-Utilities

-Credit and interest costs

“I’m lucky enough this isn’t my only income; if it was, and it kept going the way it was, I wouldn’t be able to stay open,” McLaughlin said.

She has one request moving forward.

“There’s a lot of convenience shopping on Amazon or wherever, but if you really care about your community, try to reach out and shop small,” McLaughlin said.

©2026 Cox Media Group