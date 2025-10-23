Seattle settles for $2.5M years after Pier 58 collapse injured workers

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Three demolition workers who were injured when Pier 58 collapsed into Elliott Bay in 2020 have reached a $2.5 million settlement with the City of Seattle and its contractors, according to The Seattle Times.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, alleged that the city ignored years of warnings about the pier’s condition and rushed the demolition despite clear safety concerns.

Though Seattle and its contractors have not admitted any fault, insurance companies have agreed to cover the full cost of the settlement as announced by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Workers injured in Pier 58 collapse

The lead plaintiff, David Grosl, was severely injured when the pier gave way. He described falling into the bay amid crashing debris and losing consciousness underwater. Now 35, Grosl said he suffers from lasting physical injuries and post-traumatic stress, making it impossible to return to his previous job.

The collapse followed years of documented concerns. Inspections dating back to 2006 warned of corrosion in the pier’s structural supports, but critical safety measures, including required annual load tests, were not conducted.

In August 2020, the city bypassed its usual bidding process to quickly hire a demolition contractor after signs of structural separation from the seawall appeared.

The new Pier 58, part of Seattle’s ongoing $800 million waterfront redevelopment, opened in July. It features modern amenities, including a playground, public plaza, and green space, but for the injured workers, the past remains far from resolved.

