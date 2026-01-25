Seattle ranks No. 2 for quality of life but lags in affordability, study finds

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seattle residents enjoy a higher quality of life than those in most major metros, even though affordability remains a challenge, a new study by RentCafe found.

The city ranked No. 2 for quality of life, but No. 123 for socioeconomic conditions.

“Seattle’s high quality of life is supported by strong healthcare access, a 9.1 out of 10 healthy food score, and widespread access to places for physical activity,” RentCafe spokesperson Maurie Irimia told MyNorthwest via email. “But with a cost of living 32.2% above the national average and income growth of just 3% over five years, the metro ranks near the bottom for socioeconomic factors.”

The study factored in Seattle’s healthcare access, which has 29 providers per 10,000 residents and low uninsured rates, into its quality-of-life score. Easy access to healthy food and convenient physical activity for 97% of residents also played a role. However, RentCafe noted 21% of adults reported no leisure-time physical activity.

Seattle also ranked in the top 10 for education, coming in at No. 6. The study noted nearly 83% of residents hold at least a bachelor’s degree.

While Seattle residents may be motivated, getting to work can be a struggle. RentCafe found 42% of residents spend more than 30 minutes getting to work, making commutes longer than in most parts of the country.

Seattle also lacked in the housing category, with the study finding problems in overcrowding and basic facilities.

Affordability was the most significant problem for the metro area. The cost of living sits 32.2% above the national average, limiting how far renters’ income can stretch, RentCafe stated. The unemployment rate is around 4.7%, placing Seattle in the lower half of the metros analyzed.

Spokane makes top 5 most livable metros by socioeconomics

Income growth also lagged in Seattle, rising just 3% over the last five years — far behind Spokane’s 11% gain.

The eastern Washington city ranked No. 3 for socioeconomics, well above its western counterpart.

Spokane has low living costs and overall steady income growth, the study found.

Which cities took the top spots?

Looking at other cities, Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 for quality of life. San Francisco, California, ranked No. 3, Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked No. 4, and Portland, Maine, ranked No. 5.

The most livable metros by location and community were Washington, D.C., Portland, Maine, Des Moines, Iowa, Albany, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Springfield, Missouri, took the top spot for socioeconomics, followed by Charleston, South Carolina. Kansas City, Missouri, ranked No. 4, and Ogden, Utah, ranked No. 5.

Washington, D.C. best metro to move to, study finds

For those considering a move, RentCafe ranked Washington, D.C., as the best place overall.

Portland, Maine, Kansas City, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, and Ann Arbor, Michigan were also high on the list. Rounding out the top 10 were Albany, New York, Columbus, Ohio, Asheville, North Carolina, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Boise, Idaho.

RentCafe stated Boise is “perfect for those who both work hard and play hard.”

“This rapidly growing metro area stands out as a hub for economic opportunities thanks to its labor force growth in key sectors like construction, manufacturing, and education, along with a low unemployment rate,” it added.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn’t crack the top 10 for overall best places to move to, coming in at No. 13. Additionally, Spokane ranked No. 19 overall.

©2026 Cox Media Group