Seattle radio icon Bob Rivers dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Bob Rivers, whose humor and voice defined Seattle mornings for more than two decades, has died after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68.

Rivers first arrived in Seattle in 1989, quickly establishing himself as a beloved personality on KISW-FM before later moving to KZOK-FM and eventually KJR-FM. “The Bob Rivers Show” became essential listening for Seattle-area residents, known for its humor, insightful commentary, and unforgettable song parodies known as “Twisted Tunes.”

Central to Rivers’ success in Seattle was his dynamic partnership with longtime co-host Spike O’Neill. Reflecting on their years together, O’Neill said, “Bob wasn’t just my co-host. He was my brother, mentor, and one of the greatest friends anyone could ever have. Every day on the air with Bob was a masterclass in radio, laughter, and life.”

Reflecting on his illness in a recent blog post, Rivers shared openly, “Getting sick made me almost instantly realize what truly matters in life. And those things usually aren’t things at all. They’re experiences. With people. People I love.”

Bob Rivers in the Radio Hall of Fame

In 2023, Rivers’ outstanding contributions to broadcasting earned him induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. In an unusual but heartfelt move, Rivers insisted that the entire “Bob Rivers Show” team be inducted alongside him, emphasizing that their collective contributions made the show special. He proudly attended the ceremony with his colleagues, underscoring his belief in shared success.

After retiring from radio, Rivers dedicated himself to mentoring the next generation of broadcasters. He taught radio classes at Green River College in Auburn, sharing his extensive experience and knowledge. He also worked closely with student broadcasters at KGRG, inspiring and guiding many aspiring radio personalities.

His legacy includes the legendary “Twisted Christmas” album, first released in 1987, featuring tracks such as “The Twelve Pains of Christmas.” This gold-certified album quickly became a seasonal tradition across America.

How Bob Rivers got his start

Before settling in Seattle, Rivers gained recognition in radio markets around the country, beginning his career as a teenager. Famously fired from one early job for playing too much Led Zeppelin, Rivers quickly found success at WAAF-FM in Worcester, Massachusetts. There, he co-hosted the popular morning show “Bob and Zip” with Peter “Zip” Zipfel. He gained national attention with his parody “Breakin’ Up Is Hard on You,” humorously addressing the breakup of the Bell telephone system, charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1988, Rivers made national headlines at Baltimore’s WIYY-FM, promising to remain on-air until the Baltimore Orioles ended a lengthy losing streak — a testament to his dedication and humor.

Beyond radio, Rivers pursued music passionately, performing as a keyboardist with the band Spike and the Impalers until 2015. He also appeared in two episodes of “Star Trek: Enterprise,” demonstrating his wide-ranging talents and interests.

Privately, Rivers treasured his life in North Bend, Washington with his wife, Lisa. His love for the outdoors was evident in his hobbies, including flying, a skill he took up specifically to conquer his fear, eventually becoming a licensed pilot.

Bob Rivers’ cancer fight

Diagnosed with Stage 3 adenocarcinoma in January 2022, Rivers shared his health journey transparently and humorously with listeners and friends. Even as the illness progressed rapidly to stage 4, he remained resilient, actively engaging in life, music, and maple syrup production at his home in Vermont, activities he documented on social media.

In recent years, Rivers had moved to Las Vegas, maintaining his creativity and optimism.

“I’m still wagging my tail,” Rivers said in one of his last updates. “My cancer is showing no signs of growing any faster. My oncologist is hoping it stays stable, and so are we.”

His final years included recording new music with family and friends and collaborating on “All Good People,” a documentary about legendary drummer Alan White. Through it all, Rivers embodied optimism, creativity, and unwavering determination.

Bob Rivers leaves behind his beloved wife, Lisa, his sons Keith and Andrew, numerous family members, friends, colleagues, and countless listeners who cherished his laughter, warmth, and authenticity.

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

