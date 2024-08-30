Seattle Public Schools moves forward with consolidation plan

SEATTLE — Back in May, KIRO 7 talked with parents and teachers speaking out against Seattle Public Schools’ plan to cut 20 elementary schools.

Soon, parents and students will learn the Seattle Public School (SPS) plan ahead of the next school year.

During a board meeting on Thursday night, the superintendent reminded everyone the district is in a $100-million-dollar deficit, combined with declining enrollment.

SPS believes the path forward is clear, saying, “It’s no longer possible to close these gaps without making significant cuts to already under-resourced schools.”

According to the superintendent, enrollment has dropped by about 4,000 students in recent years, and many elementary schools have less than 300 students.

A final vote by the board is expected before winter break, while the district is working on the consolidation plan.

Next month, the district is set to launch a new online tool that will let parents see how their child’s school will be impacted.









