Seattle Public Schools closer to deciding which 20 elementary schools will close

SEATTLE - — Seattle Public Schools is one step closer to deciding which elementary schools it will close in the 2025-2026 school year.

During Wednesday’s board meeting, Superintendent Brett Jones noted that the district is grappling with an estimated $100 million deficit and enrollment is down.

Jones noted that over the last several years, enrollment has fallen by 4,000, and many elementary schools have fewer than 300 students.

“We’ve reached a point where it’s no longer possible to close these gaps without making significant cuts to already under-resourced schools,” Jones said.

The board voted in May to authorize Superintendent Brett Jones to develop a plan to close or consolidate elementary schools.

The proposal was initially expected in June, but it has been delayed until October.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Jones announced that in the interim, the district will launch an online tool that will allow parents to review detailed information on how their children’s schools will be affected by potential closures and consolidations. The tool will be ready for use in September.

Jones said several factors will influence which schools will close, including the number of students enrolled and the distance students will have to travel.

A final vote by the board is expected before winter break.

You can watch Wednesday’s full board meeting here:

©2024 Cox Media Group