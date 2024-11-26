Seattle Public Schools backs off school closure plans

SEATTLE — On Monday, the Seattle Public Schools Superintendent announced that he is withdrawing his preliminary recommendation which puts an end to talks about school closures.

“After much deliberation, reflection, and engagement with our community, it is clear there is no longer a pathway for this approach for the 2025-26 school year. I am withdrawing my preliminary recommendation, and we will not pursue school closures and consolidations for the upcoming school year. The Board will vote Tuesday to formally approve this direction,” said Dr. Jones.

The decision comes after months of community meetings, objections from parents and back-and-forth with the board.

Although the closure would have saved the district an estimated $5.5 million, the superintendent listened to the community and plans to make ends meet through legislative and levy renewals.

“I extend my gratitude to the community for its valuable engagement, feedback, and courageous conversations over the past year. Your voices have underscored our collective commitment to the students in Seattle Public Schools,” said Dr. Jones.

This story is developing and will be updated.

