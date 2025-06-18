Fire chief says illegal fireworks caused massive explosion on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — The North Whidbey Island Fire Chief tells KIRO 7 News that illegal fireworks manufacturing caused Tuesday’s massive explosion.

It happened at a house on Strawberry Point Road in Oak Harbor around 5:45 p.m. and caught the house on fire. It’s destroyed.

Three people were home at the time, and the Island County Sheriff’s Office says two escaped with minor injuries.

A third remains unaccounted for as of Wednesday afternoon.

KIRO 7’s Ranji Sinha is on Whidbey Island today and spoke with several witnesses. He will have a full report tonight at 4 p.m.

