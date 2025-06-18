Public Health: Active TB infection found in Greenwood retirement community

SEATTLE — There has been a confirmed case of active tuberculosis (TB) at an Aegis Living facility retirement community in Greenwood, according to Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health).

Public Health wants to evaluate others who could have come into contact with the person who was infected.

So far, Public Health has asked 47 people associated with the facility to be evaluated and tested for TB.

TB is caused by an airborne bacterial infection passed from person to person primarily through prolonged contact while indoors.

It affects many body parts, including the lungs, lymph nodes, bones, and joints.

TB is not easy to spread and can only be spread through an active infection.

However, dormant infections can become active over time.

Public Health says that the person who tested positive for active TB is receiving treatment.

