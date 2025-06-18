Car goes off Edmonds ferry dock during police chase, at least 1 killed

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds/Kingston ferry routes will be out of service until further notice following an early-morning police chase that left at least one person dead.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

While minimal information has been made available, Washington State Patrol and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 that deputies were chasing the car when it drove onto the ferry terminal and off the dock, into the water.

WSP said at least one person was killed. It’s unclear if other individuals were in the car.

Deputies have not yet specified what led up to the chase.

The ferry route is out of service as law enforcement investigates.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group