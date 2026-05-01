Seattle Police: Suspect in Belltown homicide, armed robbery, pistol-whipping arrested

SEATTLE — A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that turned into a homicide in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood last month.

On April 9, at around 5:30 a.m., an armed suspect reportedly broke into an apartment building near 4th Avenue and Battery Street, where he shot a 41-year-old man in the head and injured another man by pistol-whipping him.

A day later, the shooting victim succumbed to his injuries, and the case turned into a homicide investigation.

Seattle police confirmed that on April 29, the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the case.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Investigation of murder and robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the violent crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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