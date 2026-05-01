Police: Man critically injured after fight outside North Seattle bar leads to stabbing

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed multiple times following a fight outside of a North Seattle bar overnight, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Northeast 130th Street and 30th Avenue Northeast at about 2:31 a.m.

Arriving officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso and leg.

Officers took care of the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SPD determined the victim had left a nearby bar and got involved in a fight shortly before the stabbing. The suspect ran off before police arrived.

Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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