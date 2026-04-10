Armed robbery in Belltown turns to homicide investigation after victim dies

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 41-year-old man who was shot in an armed robbery on Thursday died at the hospital.

Detectives say the man died at around 3:35 a.m. on Friday.

The robbery happened close to 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near 4th Avenue and Battery Street in Belltown.

An armed suspect shot the 41-year-old man and injured another man by pistol-whipping him at an apartment building before leaving the area, SPD said.

Detectives say the suspect is not in custody.

SPD asks if you have any information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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