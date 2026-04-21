Man charged with murder in Belltown robbery turned homicide

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says a 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was killed during a robbery on April 9.

Bradley Might and two other suspects planned to rob two kilograms of fentanyl at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood near 4th Avenue and Battery Street, according to court documents.

Investigators say that at around 5:30 am, Might showed up at the apartment to buy drugs from the victim, left, and returned a short time later with two other men.

The unit’s owner told police he allowed the victim to sell drugs out of the apartment and he overheard the suspects yelling at the victim before hearing a gunshot, documents showed.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day, according to Seattle Police.

On April 10, Might was arrested following a separate incident after allegedly threatening a man with a knife in North Seattle, prosecutors said.

He was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting and pleaded not guilty on Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells KIRO 7.

Court documents say Might has a long criminal history, including charges of assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing, reckless burning, obstruction, malicious mischief, hit and run, among other charges.

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