Seattle Police seize $76K, more than 300 grams of fentanyl in Lake City drug bust

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two suspects were arrested following a narcotics operation in the Lake City neighborhood that seized a large amount of drugs and cash.

On March 31, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers located the two suspects dealing drugs out of a black Dodge Charger in the 12500 block of 33rd Avenue N.E., SPD announced Wednesday.

Officers arrested the suspects, a 33-year-old female and a 41-year-old male, without incident and impounded their car in the vehicle processing room.

Hundreds of grams of narcotics seized in Lake City arrest

On April 13, SPD seized $76,040 in cash, 324 grams of fentanyl, 81.7 grams of meth, and five grams of crack cocaine during both the arrest and a search of the vehicle.

The suspects are also suspected of being involved in a recent armed carjacking. Additional charges may be added as detectives work through the investigation.

SPD booked both suspects into the King County Jail for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Narcotics Unit Detectives have been assigned to the case.

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