Thousands without power in San Juan Islands after mainland accident

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Over 15,000 customers across the San Juan Islands were without power on Wednesday morning after an accident on the mainland, according to Orcas Power & Light Cooperative (OPALCO).

OPALCO first reported the outage around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a “system-wide outage” that is affecting all of San Juan County. OPALCO reports that the outage is a PSE (Puget Sound Energy) outage originating on the mainland.

PSE crews and some BPA (Bonneville Power Administration) crew members are investigating the cause of this outage. As of 8:50 a.m., PSE has confirmed the outage was caused by an accident on the mainland, but did not specify what the accident was.

While there is no estimated restoration time available, PSE reports they are anticipating the outage will take longer than 4 hours to restore, but they are not anticipating this to be an overnight outage.

For more information from PSE as it arrives, visit the PSE outage map: pse.com/en/outage/outage-map/outage-details?lat=48.48872&lng=-122.66657

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