5 Bothell massage parlors shut down in prostitution investigation

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A joint law enforcement effort served multiple search warrants on Tuesday at five massage parlors in Bothell, each suspected of permitting prostitution on their respective premises.

The Bothell Police Department (BPD) noted each business had been the subject of ongoing community concerns, something the department said it takes seriously, BPD announced.

Bothell Fire identified significant safety concerns at all five massage parlors. Each location was flagged and closed for Fire Code violations as a result.

Police work to identify victims, connect them with support services

Several individuals were contacted during the operation. BPD detectives worked to identify and investigate each person to determine their role, whether they were a patron, employee, or an individual in need of support services.

BPD noted that investigations such as this can occasionally reveal a network of human trafficking. When human trafficking or exploitation is identified, BPD’s priorities extend beyond enforcement as the department works to connect individuals with resources, advocacy, and support services to ensure the safety and well-being of each individual.

“We appreciate the community’s continued partnership in reporting concerns and helping us keep Bothell safe,” BPD stated.

The extensive work was done in part by BPD detectives, patrol, the Community Crime Reduction Team, and the Bothell Fire Department.

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